Man digs up bayonet from Civil War in his garden

An Illinois man made quite the find in his garden recently.

While tilling soil, he struck a metal object. He pulled the object from the ground and discovered what is believed to be a bayonet from the American Civil War.

According to the Jacksonville area museum, the bayonet may be connected to Ulysses S. Grant's march to join the Civil War which took place in 1861.

Grant led 1,000 soldiers from Illinois to the battlefields of the Civil War.

The bayonet was found just a few hundred feet from where Grant's troops set up an encampment.

The bayonet will be on display at a local auction house and will then be displayed at the Jacksonville area museum when it opens later this year.