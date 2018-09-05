Lion surprises tourists at Taigan Safari Park in Crimea

NBC NEWSCHANNEL
9:29 AM, Sep 5, 2018

 A video released by a Taigan Safari Park in Crimea showing the moment a lion got into a car with tourists has gone viral. 

VILNOHIRSK, Crimea-- A video released by a safari park in Crimea showing the moment a lion got into a car with tourists has gone viral.

The footage shows the lion, known as Filya, climbing over tourists and cuddling and licking them.

The incident happened weeks after a woman was hurt by a different lion in the same park.

Taigan Safari Park is famous for offering its visitors more proximity to its lions.