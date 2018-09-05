Lion surprises tourists at Taigan Safari Park in Crimea

Partly Cloudy
Lion surprises tourists at safari park.
VILNOHIRSK, Crimea-- A video released by a safari park in Crimea showing the moment a lion got into a car with tourists has gone viral.
The footage shows the lion, known as Filya, climbing over tourists and cuddling and licking them.
The incident happened weeks after a woman was hurt by a different lion in the same park.
Taigan Safari Park is famous for offering its visitors more proximity to its lions.