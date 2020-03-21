Menu

Watch
NewsWater Cooler

Actions

Injured goose gets prosthetic bill thanks to 3D printing

Posted: 9:11 AM, Mar 21, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-21 09:11:00-04
items.[0].videoTitle
A family's pet goose is whole again after losing in a scuffle with a raccoon.

A family's pet goose is whole again after losing in a scuffle with a raccoon.

Vicky Taylor's pet goose, Bruce Bruce, lived on her family's farm for about 12 years, and recently, she discovered a pretty alarming injury.

"He had an unfortunate incident with a raccoon," she says.

That's where Susan Curtis, Director of Sandy's Haven Animal Rescue comes in.

"When he first came in he was, I don't want to say depressed, but he definitely wasn't himself," Curtis said.

"As soon as I looked at him, I was like 'oh my goodness, this guy wants to be here, he wants to live. We've got to figure out a way to help him.'"

She turned to the 4-H Cache Makers, where among many other things, they have 3D printing.

Volunteers spent hours, studying bills, and designing a new one. An early prototype wasn't quite right.

"So we did a lot of trial and error, fixing the bill and then remodeling it, and then fixing it again," said Carmen Ramirez, a volunteer with 4-H Cache Makers.

The second version apparently fit just right.

He'll remain with the rescue as a therapy animal, helping humans who get prosthetics.

It's a future, that Vicky Taylor says she never quite imagined, for her goose that lost his honker.

Bruce's bill is attached with the help of a dental adhesive type product.

It looks sharp and allows him to eat fairly normally again.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV_am_News_480x360.jpg

Watch every morning for breaking weather and traffic news