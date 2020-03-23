Menu

HowMuchToiletPaper.com: Website calculates how much toilet paper you really need

Average user has 500% more than they need
Posted: 6:23 AM, Mar 23, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-23 06:29:01-04
You Can Now Buy A Charmin Toilet Paper Roll That Lasts A Whole Month

A new website has been designed to help with the toilet paper crisis created by the coronavirus.

The site reports its average user has 500 percent more toilet paper than they need during quarantine!

Got to HowMuchToiletPaper.com, enter how many rolls of toilet paper you have and how many times you visit the bathroom.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

The simple calculator will tell you how much toilet paper you need to survive the pandemic.

More than two million people have already used the website since it went online.

The website designers hope it will reduce the toilet paper shortage around the world.

