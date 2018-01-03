How cold is it in Florida? Cold enough to freeze the top of a pool

Fog / Windy
A Florida man discovered it was cold enough to freeze his pool.
Pensacola resident Alex Vieira discovered the top of his pool had frozen on Tuesday morning.
He recorded video while banging his hand on the frozen surface of the pool.
He said it was 30 degrees.
"My newest daughter started to cry saying that their pool was gone!" Vieira told CNN via Instagram.