Google Maps will change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America

Google Maps will soon change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

In a social media post, Google explained it has a longstanding practice of changing names that have been updated in official government sources.

WATCH BELOW: Why Trump changing the Gulf of Mexico's name could cause confusion

Here's why Donald Trump changing the Gulf of Mexico's name would 'cause some confusion'

The name will be tweaked when the government database is updated.

Google will also change the name of Denali — America's highest peak — back to Mt. McKinley.

Former President Barack Obama renamed the Alaska landmark in 2015 as a nod to the region's native population.

We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps. We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources. — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) January 27, 2025

Both changes stem from an executive action that President Donald Trump signed shortly after taking office.

Google says only U.S. users will see the name changes.

The rest of the world will continue to see the official global names as well.