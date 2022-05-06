Watch
Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust

San Antonio Museum of Art via AP
This undated photo shows a marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store that is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II. The bust, which art collector Laura Young found at Goodwill in 2018, once belonged in the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria, according to the San Antonio Museum of Art, which is temporarily displaying the piece until it is returned to Germany next year. (San Antonio Museum of Art via AP)
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.

Collector Laura Young found the ancient Roman bust in 2018 at a Goodwill store in Texas.

Experts determined that it dated to the first century B.C. or first century A.D. and was last seen in Germany.

The museum says experts believe a soldier took the sculpture and brought it to the United States.

The bust is on display until next year in San Antonio and will be returned to Germany.

