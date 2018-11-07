The Girl Scouts of the United States of America is suing the Boy Scouts of America for trademark infringement.

The complaint was filed in a Manhattan federal court on Monday. It comes after the Boy Scouts announced plans to drop the word "boy" from its program for 11- to 17-year-olds starting next February. The program wanted a more inclusive moniker because it's letting girls enter its ranks in 2019.

But the Girl Scouts say the Boy Scouts don't have the right to "use terms like scouts or scouting by themselves in connection with services offered to girls, or to rebrand itself as 'the Scouts.'"

The girls-only youth organization argues that rebranding will confuse the public, damage the Girl Scouts' trademarks and "erode its core brand identity."

The Boy Scouts said it thinks there's room for for both organizations to "serve girls and boys," and that it's taking a careful look at the lawsuit.

