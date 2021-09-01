Giant panda twins now growing up outside incubator

TOKYO, Japan — The giant panda twins born in June at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo are now growing up outside the incubator.

Zoo officials said that while their mother Shin Shin took care of one cub, the other had been kept inside the incubator.

But as both babies now weigh over eight pounds each, they are spending time away from their mother in a spacious crib since August 27.

The cubs' eyes are already open, but zookeepers are not sure whether they can see well enough to be able to identify objects.