For the adventurous eater--- a tarantula burger

DURHAM, NC-- A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina is currently serving a burger with a giant, hairy tarantula on top of it.

Bull City Burger and Brewery is celebrating its sixth annual exotic meat month by serving burgers made from meats eaten around the world.

One of the burgers being served is 'the tarantula burger' which features pasture-raised beef, Gruyere cheese, spicy chili sauce and an oven-roasted tarantula.

Guests wanting to try the burger have to sign up for a 'tarantula raffle' since there are only 18 zebra tarantulas available for customers.

The burger is $30 and a ticket a day is drawn until the tarantulas run out.

If you're one of the lucky customers selected to eat the burger and end up cleaning your plate, you get a tarantula challenge t-shirt -- and some pretty big bragging rights.

Other burgers offered at the restaurant this month include alligator, iguana, python, bison, turtle and bugs.

