(NBC) - Many Americans will be taking a summer road trip this year and looking for the best destinations.

When it comes to hitting the road, Wyoming is the top fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road trip destination.

That's according to WalletHub's best road trip destinations for summer.

North Carolina is ranked second overall and received high marks for its scenic byways.

Minnesota rounds out the top three, with a first place ranking in safety.

The states were chosen based on costs, safety and activities.

The lowest average gas prices were found in Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina and Missouri.

Here are WalletHub's Top Ten best road trip destinations for summer:

1. Wyoming

2. North Carolina

3. Minnesota

4. Texas

5. Florida

6. Louisiana

7. Washington

8. New York

9. Utah

10. Colorado