FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida firefighters raced into action Friday to remove an unwanted guest from the beach.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue tweeted photos showing a firefighter capturing a rat snake!
Officials said the reptile showed up on the sand just south of the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel.
Firefighters grabbed it and relocated it far away from beach goers.
Often you hear of Firefighters rescuing kitten and puppies however today we received a call for something different, a snake on the Beach. Crews capture the Rat Snake and it has been relocated far away from our beach patrons! #Media #SnakeonBeach #FireRescue #SnakeRescue pic.twitter.com/myAAuvupKN— FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) May 31, 2019