Firefighters capture rat snake on Fort Lauderdale beach

Posted: 12:12 PM, May 31, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-31 16:12:09Z
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida firefighters raced into action Friday to remove an unwanted guest from the beach.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue tweeted photos showing a firefighter capturing a rat snake!

Officials said the reptile showed up on the sand just south of the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel.

Firefighters grabbed it and relocated it far away from beach goers.

