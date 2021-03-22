Menu

Watch
NewsWater Cooler

Actions

Eagle cam up and running after exciting hatch this weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
East Tennessee State University's eagle cam is up and running after an exciting hatch this weekend.
Posted at 5:22 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 17:22:12-04

East Tennessee State University's eagle cam has captured an exciting hatch.

"Shima", a veteran of the nest on Boone Lake in Johnson City, is paired now with a male newly named "Boone."

Shima and Boone welcomed their first eaglet over the weekend, and the second of three has just hatched.

The wait is on for the last eaglet to burst forth.

That eaglet is currently "pipping", scratching a pattern on the inside of the shell before cracking through.

Shima and Boone take turns caring for the eaglets and the remaining egg while the other is off hunting.

The study project also has a nest in Bluff City.

See the cameras here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right