Eagle cam up and running after exciting hatch this weekend

East Tennessee State University's eagle cam has captured an exciting hatch.

"Shima", a veteran of the nest on Boone Lake in Johnson City, is paired now with a male newly named "Boone."

Shima and Boone welcomed their first eaglet over the weekend, and the second of three has just hatched.

The wait is on for the last eaglet to burst forth.

That eaglet is currently "pipping", scratching a pattern on the inside of the shell before cracking through.

Shima and Boone take turns caring for the eaglets and the remaining egg while the other is off hunting.

The study project also has a nest in Bluff City.

