Drone called Little Ripper used to rescue two teens who were surfing off Australia's eastern coast

LENNOX HEAD, AUSTRALIA-- It's believed to be a first!

A drone helped rescue two teens from drowning off the Australian coast of New Wouth Wales Thursday.

According to CNN affiliate 7 Network, lifeguards caught the boys struggling and sent the drone, called the Little Ripper, to help them.

The drone flew over to the teens' location, where it dropped an expandable rescue pod.

The boys grabbed on to the device until they reached shore.

The New South Wales government says this is the world's first rescue by a drone equipped with a flotation device.