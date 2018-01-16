Dashcam video shows car crashing into California dental office after pictures go viral

SANTA ANA, Calif. - (NBC) - Amazing new video shows the moment a car became airborne and wound up on the second floor of a dental office in California this past weekend

In the video, captured by an Orange County Transit Authority dashcam early Sunday morning.

Video shows the car takeoff, fly across the street, and slam into the building. Pictures of the car stuck in the building quickly went viral.

Investigators said the car was traveling at high speed when it hit a raised median causing it to become airborne.

The car caught fire after it crashed into the building.

Orange County firefighters put out the fire and was able to rescue the passenger of the vehicle.

Police said the driver admitted to using narcotics and was taken to a hospital along with the passenger to be treated for minor injuries.

