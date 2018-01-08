Courtney Roland: Missing college football reporter for Texas A&M found unharmed

WPTV Webteam
7:26 AM, Jan 8, 2018
30 mins ago

Courtney Roland

@LyndsayALee Twitter

UPDATE

Houston police tweeted Monday morning that Courtney Roland was found, and she appears unharmed. Police said Roland will be taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

EARLIER STORY

A college football reporter in Texas has been missing since Saturday, prompting a search by police in Houston.

KPRC-TV reports that Courtney Roland, 29, a sports reporter for AggieYell.com, went missing Saturday afternoon after covering an event.

Police found her 2010 white Jeep Cherokee early Monday morning but she has not been found.

Roland's roommate told KPRC-TV that the missing woman texted her about a suspicious man she saw in Walgreens who was following her.

The roommate said that man followed Roland to her home as she was parked in the driveway.

Roland’s disappearance also prompted a tweet from Gov. Greg Abbott asking for help finding the missing woman.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top