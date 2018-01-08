Courtney Roland: Missing college football reporter for Texas A&M found unharmed

UPDATE

Houston police tweeted Monday morning that Courtney Roland was found, and she appears unharmed. Police said Roland will be taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

EARLIER STORY

A college football reporter in Texas has been missing since Saturday, prompting a search by police in Houston.

KPRC-TV reports that Courtney Roland, 29, a sports reporter for AggieYell.com, went missing Saturday afternoon after covering an event.

Police found her 2010 white Jeep Cherokee early Monday morning but she has not been found.

HOUSTON AREA RT HELP: @CourtneyRivals has been missing since 4pm after leaving a football tryout in an Uber.



If you know anything, see her, etc. Please call Houston PD missing persons at 832-394-1840. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/X4O5auYYAY — L. Lee (@LyndsayALee) January 8, 2018

Roland's roommate told KPRC-TV that the missing woman texted her about a suspicious man she saw in Walgreens who was following her.

The roommate said that man followed Roland to her home as she was parked in the driveway.

Roland’s disappearance also prompted a tweet from Gov. Greg Abbott asking for help finding the missing woman.