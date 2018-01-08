Courtney Roland: Missing college football reporter for Texas A&M found unharmed

Houston police tweeted Monday morning that Courtney Roland was found, and she appears unharmed. Police said Roland will be taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
We are investigating this missing person's case. We encourage anyone with information on Ms. Courtney Roland's whereabouts to call our Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 #hounews CC7 https://t.co/bN6Y6kYMKS