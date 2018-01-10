Couple wins a million dollars twice

Mostly Cloudy
Robert Goodwin won a $1 million jackpot in the Massachusetts state lottery just months after his wife Jane won her own $1 million prize in a different contest.
A couple in Randolph, Massachusetts won a million dollars, not once, but twice.
On Monday, Robert Goodwin bought a $5 instant ticket at a convenience store and won a million bucks.
He chose the lump sum payout and is taking home $650,000.
This after his wife, Jane, won a million from the Publisher's Clearing House in August.
"Got lucky, got lucky again," Jane said
The couple plans to take their winnings and buy a home in an over 55 community where they don't have to shovel any more snow.