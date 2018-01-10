Couple wins a million dollars twice

A couple in Randolph, Massachusetts won a million dollars, not once, but twice.

On Monday, Robert Goodwin bought a $5 instant ticket at a convenience store and won a million bucks.

He chose the lump sum payout and is taking home $650,000.

This after his wife, Jane, won a million from the Publisher's Clearing House in August.

"Got lucky, got lucky again," Jane said

The couple plans to take their winnings and buy a home in an over 55 community where they don't have to shovel any more snow.

