Couple who chained themselves together for 4 months splits up

She said despite the chain handcuffs, he did not give her enough attention
A couple in Ukraine who chained themselves to each other in an effort to save their relationship decide to go their separate ways after four months chained together.
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jun 21, 2021
A couple in Ukraine who got chained to each other in an effort to save their relationship have gone their separate ways.

For 123 days, they were joined at the wrist, but not anymore.

Alexandr and Viktoria decided to chain themselves together on Valentine's Day.

It was a last-ditch attempt to break their cycle of making up and breaking up.

They did everything together - fixing food, getting dressed, checking social media, prepping for the day in front of the bathroom mirror.

In the end, he said they were not on the same wavelength.

She said despite the chain handcuffs, he did not give her enough attention.

The couple agreed on one thing - the experiment had brought home some uncomfortable truths.

They cut the chains last week in front of tv cameras.

Alexandr and Viktoria both smiled, and she backed up, getting some personal space for a change.

The couple plans to sell the chain handcuffs in an online auction and donate part of the money to charity.

