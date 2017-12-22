Corey Hughes: Escaped inmate with skeleton face tattoo caught

(CNN NEWSOURCE) You know that caption at the bottom of wanted posters that lists identifying marks such as tattoos?

Yeah - it wasn't necessary in this case.

Corey Hughes' full-face skeleton tattoo speaks for itself.

And it likely played at least a small role in his apprehension Thursday morning -- after several weeks on the run in California.

Hughes was serving time for a weapons charge when authorities say he walked away from his work camp in November.

He was scheduled for release in February, but will now have to serve more time.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office was pretty happy about Hughes' capture.

Their press release read, "Corey Hughes is 'home' for the holidays! And, home is the San Joaquin County Jail!"

