Colorado deputies chased... by a turkey (VIDEO)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo.-- Two deputies in Colorado were being chased Monday, but they were laughing the whole time. And since it was caught on video you can see why there was a bit of "fowl" play.

The two Jefferson County deputies were finishing a call when they spotted a large wild turkey.

As they were walking back to their vehicles one of them let out a turkey call, which seemed to attract the real bird.

So as the deputies kept walking the tom turkey kept following.

The big bird aggressively chased them down a driveway, across a street, and right up to their patrol cars.

And he was gobbling the whole way.

While the deputies were unharmed they do want to remind people that wild turkeys have sharp beaks and claws that can inflict serious injuries.