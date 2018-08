In case you haven't heard, August 30 is National Beach Day.

The day is designed to celebrate America's beaches and also to clean them and protect sea life.

Earlier this year a Florida professor known as Dr. Beach listed his top 10 beaches.

Visitflorida.com lists John D. MacArthur Beach State Park in North Palm Beach and four other state parks with beaches for those of you who want to unplug and reconnect with nature.