Cannabis hyperemesis syndrome: Uncontrollable vomiting from marijuana use on rise, study finds

Some doctors say more habitual marijuana users are showing up to emergency rooms with uncontrollable vomiting, and it can apparently go on for hours.

The condition is called cannabis hyperemesis syndrome.

A new study was published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

It found more than 800,000 cases of vomiting in Colorado between 2013 and 2018 -- that's a 29 percent increase since marijuana was legalized in the state.

The study also found there are higher reports in states that have legalized marijuana.

The rate was highest in counties with no prior marijuana dispensaries.

