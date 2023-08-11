Watch Now
Brazilian wandering spider that can cause painful erections prompts panic at Austrian supermarket

Branch manager discovers spider in banana boxes
Brazilian wandering spider, courtesy of University of Florida
Lawrence Reeves/University of Florida
Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 11, 2023
A Brazilian wandering spider that can cause painful erections recently caused panic at an Austrian supermarket, according to the Hindustan Times.

The branch manager of the supermarket discovered the venomous spider Tuesday while opening boxes of bananas, according to the newspaper, citing a blog published by the fire department that was dispatched to the supermarket.

Firefighters were unable to spot the spider, so they sealed the store and collected all the banana boxes until management could implement "comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures."

According to a 2007 report by Live Science, a Brazilian wandering spider's venom stimulates a painful, hours-long erection.

The venom boosts nitric oxide, a chemical that increases blood flow.

Considered one of the deadliest spiders on the planet, its scientific name, Phoneutria, is Greek for "murderess."

