Asking for a prom date on a fast food sign

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla.-- A Florida high school student will have a prom date thanks to his coworkers at Chick-fil-A.

Tanner said he didn't know how to find a prom date, so his coworkers put his name and request on the sign outside.

He says he was stressing about his senior prom and expressed that feeling to his coworkers.

The next thing he knew, he saw this message written on the marquee outside: "Tanner needs a prom date. Details inside."

"I've started having people come through the drive-through, I've started having people offer their daughters up," said Tanner.

"I've got multiple options, and I'm narrowing it down. I think I know who I'm going to take," Tanner said.

