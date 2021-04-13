Arkansas woman has 60,000 bees removed from inside wall of her home

An Arkansas woman discovered more than she bargained for when she tried to get rid of some bees in her house.

After a decade of a bee problem, the house’s resident Mariah Brown finally found what all the buzz was about.

"I figured they were in the wall but I didn't know how deep they were in the wall," said Brown.

Brown called beekeeper Mike to take a look.

What he found under a brick was about 60,000 bees that have been calling this place home for years.

"I was beyond amazed, like, it felt like an animal planet type of thing. I've never seen anything like that before," Brown said.

Brown said over the last four years the bees have gotten out of control.

They are not only swarming outside, but she started finding more than a dozen inside every day.

The beekeeper slowly removed pieces of the hive and placed them in beekeeper’s boxes to be transported somewhere else.

"I'm glad they have someone to give them a good home and take care of them and that know about them," Brown said.

After a decade together, Brown is ready for her roommates to move out and start fresh somewhere else.

It took three boxes to pack up all the bees.

The beekeeper left the boxes overnight so any escaping bees could find their way into the box before being relocated.

