ALDI offering beer, wine delivery to your home

Just in time for the busy holiday season, ALDI is delivering premium beer and wine to your front door.

The grocery store chain is partnering with Instacart to offer alcohol delivery to homes nationwide.

As a bonus, first-time customers can get free delivery through the Instacart app. Just use the code ALDIHOLIDAY19 until Dec. 31.

Customers ordering alcohol must be at least 21 years old, and must enter your date of birth at checkout and provide a valid government ID at delivery.

ALDI started food delivery through Instacart in 2017, but this is its first foray into beer and wine delivery.

To see if your local ALDI store qualifies for alcohol delivery, click here or open the Instacart mobile app, enter your city and ALDI store, and search for beer and wine to add to your virtual basket..