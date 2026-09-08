Boynton Beach police captain lost his cousin on 9/11 and has honored her every year since

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Captain Paul Deale is the most senior officer at the Boynton Beach Police Department, with 29 years on the force. But it was only 3½ years into his career, in 2001, that his family's life turned upside down.

On September 11, Deale's cousin, Pamela Boyce, died inside the World Trade Center North Tower. Boyce worked for Carr Futures on the 92nd floor. American Airlines Flight 11 struck the 93rd through 99th floors.

"Because of the plane hitting and debris falling and jet fuel, stuff like that, the escape exits were blocked and she was stuck there," Deale said.

Deale learned of his cousin's death two weeks later.

"It was like sadness, devastation, you lose a family member. It was like, you're cold you don't know how to react. It's like you're frozen," Deale said.

The two grew up together in Brooklyn, where family was everything.

"We lived in Brooklyn. Everybody lived on the same street in Brooklyn," Deale said.

"Family reunions, like Christmas, Thanksgiving. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving because you know, family," Deale said.

Born and raised in New York, Deale felt compelled to return to the city after the attacks — even though, as a law enforcement officer in South Florida, he was not authorized to respond.

"I just felt that I wanted to help the people. You know what I'm saying? I'm law enforcement," Deale said.

"For me I wasn't allowed to but I still felt in my heart that it was a good feeling to actually go up there and attempt," Deale said.

It was not the last time he would make the trip. Now, every year, Deale returns to the memorial with his wife and sons.

"We make a pilgrimage every year and we go to the World Trade Center. Every time we visit New York, we go right down to the memorial site," Deale said.

"I always look for her name, I know exactly where it is and my kids put a flower in it," Deale said.

The street where Deale and Boyce grew up in Brooklyn now bears her name. This summer, Deale brought a basketball team from the Boynton Beach Police Athletic League to a tournament in New York City and took them to the memorial.

For Deale, keeping Boyce's memory alive is a legacy he wants to pass down — especially to his son.

"Eventually when he gets older and he has kids he can bring them there and say, this is my dads cousin who's a relative of mine as well and we're memorializing her name forever. That's the legacy I want," Deale said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.