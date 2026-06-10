West Palm Beach's first Trader Joe's location on South Dixie Highway to open June 12

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The day is finally here!

The new Trader Joe's location in West Palm Beach will open on June 12, marking the first store in the city.

The 9,404-square-foot store, located at 8111 South Dixie Highway, at the intersection of S. Dixie Highway and Gregory Road, will open at 9 a.m. Friday with a grand opening celebration and giveaways.

Trader Joe's is coming to West Palm Beach, company spokesperson says

WPTV confirmed in August 2025 that the store was coming to West Palm Beach, before the exact location was disclosed.

Residents we spoke to were excited for a store closer to them, with many having to drive to Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens or Delray Beach.