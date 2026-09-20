West Palm Beach woman arrested in wrong-way DUI crash that killed Lantana man

A West Palm Beach woman has been arrested on DUI and vehicular homicide charges following a wrong-way crash that ultimately killed another driver, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Fany M. Rosa, 36, was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County jail on Sept. 18 in connection with the Aug. 23 crash on the Southern Boulevard overpass at Jog Road, according to PBSO.

Investigators said Rosa was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla eastbound in the westbound lanes of Southern Boulevard around 6:06 a.m. when she collided with a 2019 Honda Insight traveling westbound near the top of the Jog Road overpass. Both drivers suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Toxicology testing for Rosa was pending at the time of the initial investigation.

The Honda's driver, Corey Watson, 36, of Lantana, died on Aug. 29 from injuries sustained in the crash, according to an updated PBSO report.

Rosa now faces charges of vehicular homicide, DUI causing death, DUI causing property damage and reckless driving causing property damage, according to PBSO.

The investigation remains ongoing.

