West Palm Beach school opens sensory-friendly playground for children with autism

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new playground designed for children on the autism spectrum is now open at Connections Education Center in West Palm Beach.

School leaders say this space was specifically designed for children with autism, with features that go beyond a traditional playground.

WATCH BELOW: School opens sensory-friendly playground for children with autism

School opens sensory-friendly playground for children with autism

The playground includes:



A communication board

Sensory elements

An accessible safety surface designed to accommodate individuals with special needs

Community signage such as stop signs and railroad crossing signs to help students learn and practice real-world safety skills

The playground was made possible through the generosity of local philanthropist and Connections volunteer Addy van Leeuwen.

Connections Education Center of the Palm Beaches is located at 1310 Old Congress Ave. in West Palm Beach.