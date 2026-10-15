West Palm Beach residents push back on high-rise development along Flagler Drive

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More than 100 people gathered Wednesday evening to weigh in on development rules covering 12 acres along South Flagler Drive, where residents say high-rise construction is increasing traffic and encroaching on historic neighborhoods.

The city of West Palm Beach held the public workshop at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church to collect feedback on zoning regulations within the South Flagler Overlay District. WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache attended the workshop and spoke with residents about their concerns.

City staff focused the discussion on parking, building density and height. Residents, however, used the meeting to voice broader concerns about what they described as excessive development along the waterfront.

“The traffic has increased exponentially,” one attendee said.

West Palm Beach residents push back on Flagler waterfront development

Residents question neighborhood impact

West Palm Beach has undergone a major transformation, with new construction reshaping its downtown and waterfront.

Several residents said they do not oppose development but want city leaders to consider its cumulative effects on traffic, infrastructure and surrounding neighborhoods.

“I’m not against developing and making better and bringing value to our neighborhood, but can we take into consideration the overall impact?” one resident asked.

WPTV identified at least six new or planned developments along Flagler Drive. Longtime residents said the projects are changing the character of the waterfront and could place increasingly tall buildings next to historic homes.

“If we want high-rises, they have a place, downtown or near downtown,” resident Amy Triggs said. “It’s not appropriate to build a high-rise near a 1920s neighborhood.”

Resident Jeff Eagle said he opposes a building approaching 200 feet in height near a historic neighborhood.

“I don’t want a 190-some-odd-foot-tall building in a historic neighborhood,” Eagle said.

City reviewing waterfront zoning

In July, the West Palm Beach City Commission paused waterfront redevelopment approvals for six months while the city reviews its zoning regulations.

City officials said property owners have development rights, but the review is intended to keep residents informed and give the community an opportunity to comment before projects move forward.

The city is expected to review feedback collected through its community survey on Nov. 4.

“The majority of the people all want the same thing,” Eagle said. “And we’ll see who our elected officials are listening to.”

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