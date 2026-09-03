West Palm Beach police officer hit by vehicle while on bike patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A police officer on bike patrol was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday morning in downtown West Palm Beach.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Clematis Street and Olive Avenue.

The officer was riding a marked police e-bicycle westbound on Clematis Street when they were struck by a vehicle turning northbound onto Olive Avenue.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined that the driver was at fault for failing to yield while making the turn.

"Distracted driving was a contributing factor," West Palm Beach police Maj. Lori Colombino said in a statement.

The injured officer was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police did not release the name of the officer or any other details about the incident.