WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating the death of a 3-month-old infant at a home in the 400 block of Hibiscus Street.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, detectives are in the early stages of the investigation.

Based on preliminary information, police say the circumstances do not appear suspicious at this time.

The infant's cause of death is pending an autopsy. Police have not released additional details.

Stay with WPTV for breaking news updates.