WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police officers rescued a man hanging from the side of the Broadway Bridge after responding to a reported crash near 59th Street, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Body camera video released by police shows officers pulling the man to safety after finding him hanging off the bridge connecting West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach. Officials said the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

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West Palm Beach officers rescue man hanging from Broadway Bridge during mental health crisis

Police said officers initially responded to the area for a reported motor vehicle crash before discovering the emergency had escalated.

"When the officers got there, they couldn't find one of the parties," Lt. Herb, a spokesperson for the West Palm Beach Police Department, said.

Officers then located a man hanging off the side of the bridge, according to police and body camera footage.

"You gotta come over here," an officer can be heard saying in the video moments before officers grabbed the man and pulled him to safety.

Police said officers worked together to calm the man and gain his trust before the rescue. Lt. Herb said officers offered the man water during the encounter.

"Officer Simms was able to grab him, and then Officer Crist and the rest of the officers were able to pull him back over the side of the bridge and save his life," Lt. Herb said.

Mental health experts stress importance of crisis training

Charmaine Scott, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with more than 16 years of experience, said situations involving mental health crises are becoming more common.

"Thankfully he's safe," Scott said.

Scott said crisis intervention training for law enforcement officers can significantly impact outcomes during emergencies.

"They're a critical part of the care of these individuals," Scott said. "Because the difference with police being trained responding to a situation like that versus untrained, you could have a total different outcome."

Mental health professionals continue encouraging people to seek help as awareness surrounding mental health crises grows nationwide. Experts say recognizing warning signs and knowing available resources can help prevent tragedies.

Scott said stigma surrounding mental health treatment still exists in some communities, preventing people from asking for help.

Resources available during a mental health crisis

Scott encouraged anyone experiencing a crisis — or concerned about a loved one — to contact emergency or mental health resources.

"There's 911," Scott said. "I always tell individuals once you call that line, just tell them that you're having a mental health crisis. There's 211. There's also some community mental health resources."

Officials also reminded the public about the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day.

Mental health professionals encourage friends and family members to check in on loved ones if they notice significant behavioral or emotional changes.

WPTV

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