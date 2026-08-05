West Palm Beach holds National Night Out to strengthen police-community ties

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of police officers and residents gathered in West Palm Beach for National Night Out, an annual event aimed at strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo said events like these are essential to building trust and giving residents a direct line to the department.

"Once they get to meet you and see what you're about, and they see a face beyond the uniform and the badge, it's important," Araujo said.

The event featured games, activities, and backpack giveaways ahead of the upcoming school year, providing support to families across the city. Among those who attended were the Johnsons, who came with their grandmother after losing their home to an alleged arson fire.

"She doesn't really have the money," Nikka Johnson said. "We're getting school supplies, backpacks and clothes," Johnson said.

Araujo said the conversations at events like these help officers understand what residents are dealing with day to day.

"The recurring issue in most communities that are close to downtown is about the homeless; traffic is always an issue," Araujo said.

So far this year, West Palm Beach police have responded to at least 4 shootings across the city, at least 3 hit-and-run fatal crashes, more than 160 burglarized vehicles, and made at least 48 prostitution-related arrests, according to the city website.

Mesha Burt attended with her two children and said the event helps her feel more connected to the officers working in the neighborhood.

"They've been pretty good about patrolling our streets, trying to keep it a little quieter than its been," Burt said.

Araujo said community outreach remains a cornerstone of the department's policing strategy.

"This is just one of many events that we partake in," Araujo said. "And it's critical to our community policing."

WPTV

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