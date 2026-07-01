West Palm Beach gets state funding for Australian Avenue flood repairs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Storm-weary drivers and residents along one of West Palm Beach’s most flood-prone roads could finally see relief after years of dealing with rising water every time it rains.

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The new Florida budget signed Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis includes $2 million in state funding for a long-discussed drainage project along Australian Avenue — a roadway neighbors say has flooded for as long as they can remember.

“It does flood in this neighborhood,” said Theodore Vanriel, who lives near the corridor.

For many in the area, flooding isn’t just an inconvenience during hurricanes or major storms.

Residents said even routine rain can leave streets underwater.

“It’s been doing it all my life,” Vanriel said.

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The project targets Australian Avenue from Banyan Boulevard through 45th Street, an area Palm Beach County leaders have identified as needing major drainage improvements.

Vanriel said flooding has affected his daily routine for years.

“I have to go this way every day to go to work,” he said.

He told WPTV he has been riding his bike through flooded streets since he was a child.

“Is it just the heavy storms where it floods or even the light storms?” WPTV asked him.

“Even the light storms,” Vanriel responded.

State Sen. Mack Bernard said securing funding for the project was a major step forward after previous setbacks.

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“We were able to get the governor to approve $2 million for it,” Bernard said.

The funding only covers a portion of the project’s estimated $65 million cost, but residents say it’s progress they’ve been waiting years to see.

Flooding along Australian Avenue has repeatedly impacted nearby homes.

Residents have described water pushing into driveways and leaving debris scattered across properties after storms.

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Marion Hawkins, who lives near the roadway, said the flooding has become so common she has a nickname for it.

She calls it “Lake Australian Avenue.”

“These cars going southbound, they couldn’t even tell where the lane was,” Hawkins said. “The water, rainwater, comes all the way up to my driveway and my yard and leaves this debris.”

The issue has lingered despite previous attempts to secure funding.

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $742,000 for the project last June.

Palm Beach County Public Works Director and Engineer David Ricks presented plans for improvements three years ago.

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The proposal included creating a larger median and expanding road and shoulder areas to make room for larger underground drainage pipes designed to reduce flooding.

Residents like Vanriel said the improvements can’t come soon enough.

“What are your thoughts on the state making repairs around here?” WPTV asked Vanriel.

“That would be great, this neighborhood needs an upgrade,” Vanriel said.

According to Palm Beach County documents, the Australian Avenue improvements are part of a five-year road program scheduled to run through 2029.

WPTV

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