West Palm Beach expanding patrols, launching camera grant program in Historic Northwest neighborhood

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is advancing public safety efforts across its targeted redevelopment areas — including the Historic Northwest, Pleasant City, Northwood Village and the Broadway Corridor — through several initiatives designed to deter crime, support local businesses and improve quality of life for residents.

The effort includes nearly doubling private security patrol hours in the Historic Northwest from 80 to 152 hours weekly, covering foot, vehicle, and optional patrols.

WATCH: City expanding patrols in Historic Northwest neighborhood

City expanding patrols in Historic Northwest neighborhood

The expanded coverage will include areas such as Heart & Soul Park, Styx Promenade, Sunset Lounge, Mickens Park, North Sapodilla Avenue and commercial corridors along North Tamarind Avenue and North Rosemary Avenue.

The Historic Northwest Public Safety Enhancement Pilot Program also adds four mobile CCTV trailers for high-risk zones, body-worn cameras and GPS tracking for security personnel, and direct communication with West Palm Beach Police Department via encrypted radios and bi-weekly coordination briefings. The program includes community engagement through quarterly meetings, clear signage and a 24/7 tipline.

"Ensuring the safety of our residents is my number one priority," Mayor Keith A. James said. "These initiatives reflect my commitment to protecting our neighborhoods while supporting the businesses and community spaces that make West Palm Beach thrive. By investing in proactive solutions and strong partnerships, we are building a community of opportunity for all where people feel safe, supported, and confident in their city."

Complementing the expanded patrols, the CRA is launching a new Community Safety Closed-Circuit Television Grant Program for eligible commercial and non-residential properties in the Historic Northwest, Pleasant City, Northwood Village and the Broadway Corridor. Each eligible property or business may receive up to four professionally installed CCTV cameras — including mounting hardware and standard installation — at no cost.

Business owners can choose to have the cameras connected directly to West Palm Beach police's Real Time Crime Center.

The West Palm Beach City Commission approved $120,000 to fund the program, with plans to finance at least 40 camera installations this fiscal year.

The first round of grants will be approved in May. Grant applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, with priority given to properties demonstrating public safety needs or located in areas with higher incident activity.

Officials say the initiatives come directly in response to feedback from residents and business owners at community meetings.

"I'm going to make a suggestion that we start a task force to address certain things in the Northwest," a resident said at one of those meetings.

"Public safety is foundational to redevelopment," Chris Roog, executive director of the West Palm Beach CRA, said. "When people feel secure, neighborhoods thrive, businesses see more foot traffic, residents are more engaged, and investment follows. We are excited to launch these initiatives, which are in direct response to feedback we've received from residents and business owners."

"This is what coordinated public safety looks like — bringing together technology, targeted patrols and strong partnerships to prevent crime and respond effectively," West Palm Beach Chief of Police Tony Araujo said. "These efforts not only enhance safety, but also build confidence for our residents and businesses. We remain committed to delivering proactive, professional service that supports the continued growth and vitality of our neighborhoods."

For business owners like Lissette Abreu Cabrera, owner of Casa Cristalle, the added security is welcome news.

"One moment you're opening your door to let people know you're here, and the other moment you're rushing to close it because you're seeing something outside," Abreu Cabrera said.

"I love that idea. I think we all need to have cameras," Abreu Cabrera said. "It's a no-brainer. It's a prayer answered, to be honest with you."

Dr. Marie Roberte Laurent, owner of Belzeb Wellness, says her clinic has been targeted twice in just six months and hopes she qualifies for the grant program.

"Twice my flower on the front — they stole them," Laurent said. "I say, well, next time, what it's going to be, are they going to come inside? I'm really worried."

Laurent says she will definitely be applying for the grant: "I really want to do it. I really want to apply for it."

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