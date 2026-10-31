WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is more than a weekend destination. For local entrepreneurs, it can also be a launching pad for growing a small business.

For this week's Small Business Saturday, WPTV's Christy Waite checked out Ba Cafe, a mobile coffee company specializing in Vietnamese coffee that is now a full-time vendor at the GreenMarket.

Founder Kimberly Truong was born and raised in West Palm Beach and named Ba Cafe after her late father.

WATCH: West Palm Beach entrepreneur brings Vietnamese coffee and culture to the GreenMarket

Ba Cafe at the GreenMarket

"We specialize in Vietnamese coffee and we are a mobile coffee company," Truong said.

For Truong, the business is about more than serving coffee. It's also an opportunity to share Vietnamese culture with the community.

"There is not a lot of Vietnamese representation so it's my mission to introduce people to our coffee and culture," Truong said.

The flavor starts thousands of miles away. Truong said she brews her coffee using 100% Robusta beans imported from Vietnam.

"I brew my coffee with 100% Robusta beans that I get imported from Vietnam," she said.

And the coffee packs a punch because the main difference is that it has double the caffeine compared to arabica beans which is mostly sold in America.

Vietnamese coffee is traditionally served over ice, and Truong offers several varieties at her GreenMarket stand, including two of her most popular options like the classic Vietnamese coffee, and the salt coffee,

Truong and Ba Cafe are back at the GreenMarket this year, but this time the business is there full time.

"I love the people here and interacting with them, especially since they were voted the number one market in the country," Truong said.

