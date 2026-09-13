Unidentified man found unresponsive near e-scooter in Palm Springs dies; death investigation underway

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating the death of an unidentified man who was found unresponsive near the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Kirk Road on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026.

At approximately 9:53 p.m., officers responded to the southeast corner of Lake Worth Road and Kirk Road after receiving a report of an unconscious man lying on the sidewalk. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive white male, believed to be approximately 60 years old, near an e-scooter.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates the man had been riding an e-scooter prior to being found unresponsive. Detectives with the Palm Springs Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are canvassing the area for additional evidence and potential witnesses. Investigators have found no evidence of foul play at this time.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators is encouraged to contact Detective Shackelford at 561-584-8300 ext. 8553 or via email at CShackelford@vpsfl.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

