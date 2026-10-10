Truffle Smiles brings taste of Italy to West Palm Beach GreenMarket

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is more than a weekend destination. It’s also serving as a launching pad for local entrepreneurs, including several new vendors making their debut this season.

For this week’s Saturday Small Business, WPTV’s Christy Waite visited Truffle Smiles, one of five new vendors joining the GreenMarket this year.

Owner Robert Hurbanek specializes in artisan truffle products imported from Italy.

“We import artisan truffle products from Italy. If you love to cook, this is the place to stop,” Hurbanek said.

Visitors to the Truffle Smiles booth can find a variety of products, including oils, pasta, sauces, and truffle chips.

Hurbanek recommends the truffle mayonnaise.

“The mayonnaise! Oh my gosh, if you put that on a burger or a BLT sandwich, it changes everything,” he said.

With so many options, Hurbanek said one product customers keep coming back for: Parmesan Reggiano.

“People come back for the Parmesan Reggiano,” Hurbanek said. “You can put it on mashed potatoes, a burger. I have even made decadent grilled cheese sandwiches.”

The business also fits into this year’s GreenMarket theme, “The World Right Here,” which celebrates the food traditions, people and cultures that make the community unique.

Hurbanek said choosing the West Palm Beach GreenMarket was an easy decision because farmers markets give him the opportunity to connect directly with customers and hear how they use his products.

“I mostly sell at farmers markets. I like interacting with people and listening to people’s recipes, and just being here at the GreenMarket, which is a nice place to be,” he said.

Truffle Smiles is one of the new businesses shoppers can check out this season at the West Palm Beach GreenMarket in downtown West Palm Beach.

