'Running changed my life,' Run clubs are gaining popularity in South Florida as community spaces for fitness

WEST PALM BEACH — Several run clubs in the West Palm Beach area are reporting an uptick in participants, with organizers saying the growth reflects more than just a love of running — it's about building community.

Christina Damis is the founder of West Palm Beach Pacers, a popular run club in West Palm.

"When we first started, it was probably like me and my closest two friends, or me and a couple cousins,” Damis said.

Damis said the club has expanded significantly since those early days.

"It has grown to maybe over 50 people come when we do group events," Damis said.

She credits the growth to a demand for "third spaces" — places that are neither home nor work where people can gather, be active, or simply relax.

"I think I've seen this growth because there's a need for third spaces,” Damis said. "A lot of people don't have that extra space to just commune and have that company. So I think Run Club definitely helps build that community and is that third space?"

Kameren Maharaj, co-founder of Runners Xscape, said run clubs offer a new and healthy way to be social.

"Being able to come out with people that support you on your fitness goals or just having people to talk to about what your day-to-day life is, building third places, I really couldn't imagine that without this,” Maharaj said.

Maharaj said the clubs will often meet at bars or restaurants, like Garden District Taproom, after the run to get to know other runners and socialize.

For those hesitant to join, Maharaj said the most important step is simply arriving.

"Just showing up, showing up for yourself,” Maharaj said.

Each club offers different distances and levels, so runners of all abilities can find a pace that works for them.