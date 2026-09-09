Palm Beach County family shares daughter's story of survival ahead of American Heart Association Heart Walk

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County family is sharing their daughter's story of survival as the community prepares to gather for the American Heart Association Heart Walk this November.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite connected with 2-and-a-half-year-old Blake and her family.

WATCH BELOW: Toddler's family shares story of survival ahead of heart walk

Toddler's family shares story of survival ahead of American Heart Association Heart Walk

Blake was diagnosed with a heart condition before she was born — one her parents knew would require multiple open-heart surgeries. At 14 months old, her condition took a turn for the worse.

"She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, [which] put her heart into heart failure. So she had to have open-heart surgery as soon as possible," her mother, Devin Aubrey, said.

The first surgery was unsuccessful. A few months later, Blake underwent a second open-heart surgery, during which doctors implanted a mechanical valve to help her heart open and close.

But her journey is far from over.

"Her heart will grow, but the valve won't grow with her. They are estimating now that around 7 to 9 years old, depending on how she grows, she will have to have another open-heart surgery," Aubrey said.

Blake's parents say she will continue to have surgeries into her adult life.

Despite the challenges ahead, the surgeries have given Blake's parents a sense of relief.

"We don't worry about her not waking up in the morning, or wondering if her heart is still beating," her father, Devin Etherington, said.

Aubrey said the experience has reshaped how she approaches everyday life.

"Count every day as a blessing. Kind of changing my perspective on different parts of life, on the days that I get mad or upset. It's different when you go through something like this," Aubrey said.

Today, Blake can be found playing on the playground, going down the slide and swinging on her favorite swing.

"My father-in-law likes to joke and say Blake has a bionic heart. She's just go, go, go all the time," Etherington said.

The American Heart Association Heart Walk is Saturday, Nov. 14, at Meyer Amphitheater in downtown West Palm Beach. The event honors survivors of heart disease and stroke while raising money for research and awareness.

Blake's family says the American Heart Association has provided them with a sense of community where they can share their story and listen to other people's stories as well. They also say they are incredibly thankful to all the people that have continued to support them.

WPTV is a proud sponsor of the American Heart Association Annual Heart Walk.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

