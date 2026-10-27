New $17 million Boys & Girls Club opens in West Palm Beach, offering opportunities for hundreds of kids

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new Boys & Girls Club officially opened its doors Tuesday in West Palm Beach, bringing a new place for hundreds of children and teens to learn, explore their interests and prepare for their futures.

The Julie & Mike Connors Boys & Girls Club, located at 1150 Southern Blvd., celebrated its grand opening after years of planning.

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New Boys & Girls Club opens in West Palm Beach

"To have this come to fruition is more beautiful than I ever thought it could be," Julie Connors said during the celebration.

The $17 million, 31,000-square-foot facility is the 21st location for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County and is expected to serve approximately 800 children and teens each year, with about 220 attending daily. The club will serve kids ages 6 to 18.

For the Connors, however, the bigger story is the need they say exists in the surrounding community.

"People don't realize how big a need there is in West Palm Beach," Mike Connors said. "There are a lot of single families that need a lot of help, especially to get kids off the streets."

Inside the new facility are spaces designed for academics, recreation, the arts and career exploration.

The club includes a gym and stage, academic center, cultural arts center, computer labs, dance studio, cafeteria, commercial kitchen, sound and recording studio, maker space and outdoor playground.

Students will also have access to daily homework help and tutoring programs with certified teachers, along with STEM education, sports, health and fitness programs, cultural arts and leadership programs.

For teens, the opportunities extend into career exploration and workforce readiness.

They can get hands-on experience in areas such as robotics, health care, content creation, design and culinary arts while being introduced to potential college and career pathways.

"I can be a journalist, a content creator; I can do anything that's possible because we provide essential tools, systems and environment to help them grow," said Pablo Tejada, Chief Impact Officer for the Boys & Girls Club.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite spoke with one family who came to the grand opening to tour the new facility.

College student Christian Smith said he believes the opportunities being offered could help break cycles of poverty and create new opportunities for young people in the community.

"Just seeing the impact this place is going to have, it will be amazing, and I am excited to see the future for these kids and all of those involved," Smith said.

The organization says many students in nearby elementary, middle and high schools also qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

The new club is designed in part to address another challenge facing some families: access to affordable childcare.

During the school year, the club will be open every day after school from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. On non-school days, including teacher planning days and throughout the summer, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The facility will also help address food insecurity. Children will receive a snack and hot dinner after school. On full days, the club will provide breakfast, lunch and a snack.

Membership costs $30 for a child to attend throughout the school year and summer, and scholarships are available to families who need financial assistance.