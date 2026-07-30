Netflix docuseries renews scrutiny of Palm Beach County detective who investigated Wade Wilson

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Netflix docuseries is drawing renewed national attention to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective who interviewed accused killer Wade Wilson — also known as the Deadpool Killer — months before Wilson murdered two women in 2019, sparking widespread calls for the detective's termination.

WATCH WPTV's COVERAGE BELOW:

Netflix series renews scrutiny of detective in Wade Wilson case

The series has focused scrutiny on Detective Louis Potter, who investigated rape and assault allegations against Wilson in February 2019. An internal affairs investigation later found Potter failed to conduct a thorough sex crimes investigation — a conclusion that has fueled a public petition calling for his firing that has grown to more than 16,000 signatures.

Wilson's former girlfriend, Kelly Matthews, told WPTV she reported to law enforcement that Wilson had beaten, kidnapped, and raped her. She described the injuries she says she suffered during the attack.

"Ligature marks on my wrists and ankles, I had red marks around my neck, a bite mark on my cheek and my ear, a busted lip, bloody nose," Matthews said.

Matthews said she sought medical attention and reported the attack to law enforcement within hours.

"I had begged the detective to arrest him. Literally just detain him, pick him up or whatever and he refused and then he told me after the fact that he had already met up with him and done DNA and stuff," Matthews said.

Potter did collect Wilson's DNA. But according to PBSO records, 34 days later, he closed the case — before the lab results came back.

"He even agreed in his report that my injuries were consistent with my story but then he turned around and just closed everything," Matthews said.

In his report, Potter wrote there were no witnesses, no evidence, and that Wilson denied the allegations, concluding there was no probable cause to make an arrest.

The Netflix series drew widespread attention to Potter's tone during his interrogation of Wilson, with viewers questioning whether he was too quick to accept Wilson's denials.

During the interrogation, Potter told Wilson:

"She's my victim. I'm working for her. You've got to realize that. Um, But I do have to give you the option to tell me Hey, I didn't kidnap, I didn't rape and I didn't assault that woman. And I have to believe you."

Wilson responded:

"Thank you."

Matthews said she did not know what Potter had said during that interrogation until she watched the Netflix documentary.

"I didn't know he had said any of that stuff until I saw the documentary," she said.

Just days after Wilson murdered two women in October 2019, WPTV sat down with Matthews, who described the earlier attack. Years later, after watching Wilson's murder trial, Matthews filed a complaint against Potter.

"Had Detective Potter arrested my ex, he likely wouldn't have gone on to murder two women," Matthews wrote in the complaint.

That complaint triggered an internal investigation.

WPTV obtained a copy of that report. In the report it says PBSO investigators concluded Potter failed to conduct a thorough sex crimes investigation. They found he closed the case before reviewing DNA results, and when those results came back — confirming Wilson's DNA was found at the scene — Potter failed to follow up. Investigators also found he failed to seek an arrest for dating violence.

The internal affairs report found Matthews' account was corroborated by her injuries and evidence collected from the vehicle where the alleged crimes occurred, including a pocket knife and torn clothing — all factors the report says point to probable cause.

West Palm Beach Ex-girlfriend of 'person of interest' in deaths tells story Jillian Idle

Former State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who was in office in 2019, said the case never landed on his desk. He called the outcome a tragedy.

"The Wade Wilson matter is just a tragedy, because there are so many steps, if things had gone a different direction, that perhaps these victims would still be alive," Aronberg said.

When asked whether the case was mishandled, Aronberg urged caution about judging decisions in hindsight, but said his office would have taken a closer look had the case been referred.

"You don't want to be a Monday morning quarterback, because we're looking at this with the perspective of hindsight," Aronberg said.

"Clearly she does appear to be very credible. The fact that he's had a rap sheet, he's done this before, that would have come into play at a variety of levels," Aronberg said.

Over the phone, PBSO said detectives need probable cause before referring a case to the State Attorney's Office — evidence Potter claimed did not exist. But the internal affairs report found Matthews' account did have substantial probable cause.

Aronberg said Potter's discipline may hinge on whether he was required to consult with the State Attorney's Office before closing the case.

"If he was required to consult with the State Attorney's Office before dropping a charge like this, then this would be a violation of that policy, and he has been sanctioned for violations," Aronberg said.

WATCH WPTV's PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

11 p.m. person of interest

Potter was suspended without pay for 120 hours. In a statement, PBSO said Potter "used poor discretionary judgment in the handling of a criminal case without following established agency procedures," adding that he was reassigned to administrative duties and received appropriate discipline.

Years after the alleged rape and the murders, Potter when questioned if he would change how he handled the case said no. Aronberg pushed back on that position.

"I don't think it's helpful to say that you know nothing could have been done differently when clearly things could have," Aronberg said.

Matthews raised broader concerns about what Potter's approach could mean for other potential victims.

"Who knows how many women he's done this to, or men. Because he even says in the report he would do it the same way like if anyone else had this happen," Matthews said.

Since the series aired, Matthews said she feels a sense of relief that the full story is now public.

"Ever since the Netflix thing came out I feel like I can breathe and I'm like OK, everyone knows the truth, everything's out there," Matthews said.

PBSO has said it will not fire Potter over renewed attention to the case. Potter plans to retire Friday, July 31, and has not responded to requests for comment.

Matthews said the experience has left a lasting impact on her trust in law enforcement.

"I was always taught as a kid to go to law enforcement and trust them and it ended up tainting my trust in law enforcement for awhile, because these are supposed to be the people that are going to protect you and he didn't," Matthews said.

Full statement from PBSO below:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is committed to ensuring that all investigations are conducted in accordance with the law, established policies, and the highest professional standards. Following an internal review, it was determined that Detective Potter used poor discretionary judgment in the handling of a criminal case without following established agency procedures. As a result, the detective was reassigned to administrative duties and received appropriate discipline. Deputy Potter has since made the decision to retire from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, effective July 31, 2026. While personnel matters are confidential, we believe it is important to reassure the public that when concerns regarding employee conduct arise, they are thoroughly reviewed and investigated. PBSO remains committed to accountability and will continue to ensure that our actions reflect the professionalism and integrity our community expects and deserves.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.