WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach is officially the new home of the Miss America pageant, welcoming 52 contestants from across the country Saturday morning for opening ceremonies.

The contestants were greeted by West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James as the city kicked off a week of events leading up to the crowning of the next Miss America.

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Miss America pageant comes to West Palm Beach as 52 contestants arrive in Florida

For Robin Fleming, CEO of the Miss America Organization, bringing the competition to West Palm Beach was a natural fit.

“This is America’s first tourism destination," Fleming said. It shares the commonality of the waterfront, the walkability, the beautiful facilities. It has everything we need."

During Saturday’s opening ceremony, the contestants introduced themselves and highlighted their education, community service initiatives and the causes they hope to champion during their time in the competition.

For Miss Florida Alexandra de Roos, competing in her home state makes the experience even more meaningful.

“Oh my gosh, I am so thrilled and honored to welcome all my 51 Miss America sisters here to the state of Florida,” de Roos said. “I grew up watching this iconic pageant on television and to now step on this stage and be the host state is so surreal.”

De Roos is hoping to make history for Florida. The last time Miss Florida was crowned Miss America was in 2004.

The Miss America competition is also expected to generate a significant economic impact across Palm Beach County.

Milton Segarra, president and CEO of Discover the Palm Beaches, said the benefits are expected to reach businesses throughout the region.

“The impact is amazing. It will go from restaurants, hotels and different venues,” Segarra said.

With contestants, their families, pageant officials and visitors coming to the area, local businesses are preparing for increased activity throughout the week.

The new Miss America will be crowned Sept. 6 in West Palm Beach.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

