WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say he fired shots from the balcony of a West Palm Beach apartment.

Police said the incident began around 6:32 p.m. when children in the area approached an officer on patrol and reported hearing popping sounds.

The officer located the apartment where the sounds were believed to have originated and directed a man and woman inside to come outside. According to police, both appeared to be intoxicated.

Officers found shell casings and determined the man had fired shots from the apartment balcony. A police K-9 team was called to assist officers in clearing the scene.

Police said firearms were found and recovered inside the apartment.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not provide details about why he required medical treatment.

He was given a court date on a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm in public.

Police said the investigation remains active and that authorities are exploring a risk protection order. Risk protection orders can temporarily restrict a person's access to firearms through a court process.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

This story was written with the assistance of artificial intelligence. It was reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.