WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV Morning Anchor Ashley Glass is following up at the Resource Depot in West Palm Beach, which is the site of a Let's Hear It community meet-up, and learning that the non-profit, all about recycling and repurposing everyday items, just received a big boost of community support.

"This place is amazing," Craig Goldenfarb, Esq., Founder and CEO of GOLDLAW, said.

WATCH Local non-profit all about recycling gets community boost

Resource Depot gets community boost

The Resource Depot is one of 65 local non-profit organizations benefiting from the law firm's GOLDEN 100 program, in which $100,000 in funding was donated.

"To support my community is really special," Goldenfarb said. "Putting money back into the non-profit is something that strikes me close to the heart.”

Staff at the Resource Depot take in 20,000 pounds of donated materials each month and repurpose them for sale.

Glass asked the Resource Depot's Executive Director, Jennifer O'Brien, how the funding will be used. "AI training for our staff," she responded. "We have a small but mighty staff, and we’re looking for ways we might work more efficiently.”

O'Brien also told Glass that when the community is invested, it gives her entire staff the energy to keep pushing forward with their non-profit work and saving an immeasurable amount of what could be trash from landfills.

