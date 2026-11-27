WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This week's heavy rainfall left behind flooding across parts of Palm Beach County, and one of downtown West Palm Beach’s most recognizable holiday traditions also took a hit.

Sandi, the city's massive holiday sand tree, is showing visible damage after the recent rain.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

Sandi Tree in West Palm Beach damaged by heavy rains

Collapsed sections of sand, divots, and partially buried lights could be seen on the tree as families stopped by downtown West Palm Beach.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite connected with the Fox family. Their son says he is very sad about Sandi.

"I hope that they fix the sand tree. I am so sad that it got hit by the weather and rain," he said.

For the Fox family, visiting Sandi is something they look forward to each holiday season.

"One of the things we love about Florida is we get to celebrate the holidays with the warm weather. We don't get snow, but we get the Sandi tree. Unfortunately, with all the rain, it's not looking too good," Asia Fox said.

The family said seeing Sandi has become an annual tradition.

Now, they and others are waiting to see how quickly the damage can be repaired and whether it could affect the tree lighting scheduled for Dec. 3.

WPTV reached out to the city of West Palm Beach about the damage. The city said it will continue to assess Sandi and will provide updates if there are any changes to the tree-lighting schedule.