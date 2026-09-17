Financial stress, raising kids? Free conference offers tools to keep families together

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Financial struggles and raising children can be stressful areas for couples and families, but relationship experts say there are healthy ways to cope.

Community Based Connections is hosting a free conference to help equip adults and children with tools and resources.

A panel of experts, including therapists, will share how families can stay together. Topics will include communication, conflict, intimacy, resiliency, parenting, and balancing careers and relationships.

Mikelange Olbel, CEO of Community Based Connections, said the event comes at a critical time for families across the country.

"We want people to expect a great time, but also expect some real conversation. We're talking about communication, conflict, intimacy, resiliency, parenting, and balancing careers and relationships," he said. "Look, there's a crisis right now in America where divorce is at an all-time high, and we're coming in and providing tools and resources."

The conference is free and takes place Saturday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the West Palm Beach Marriott. For more information and to register, click here .