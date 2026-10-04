Fatal crash blocks all northbound I-95 lanes in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are blocked following a fatal crash in West Palm Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported near mile marker 71, north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Traffic is being diverted off I-95 at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

Additional details about the crash, including how many vehicles were involved, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.